First Alert Forecast: Cold front arrives Thursday with cooler weather for a few days

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As expected we remain warm with southerly winds here to stay until the next cold front moves through on Thursday. Temperatures will be noticeably warmer tonight with lows by Thursday morning ranging from the upper 50s north of I-10 to near 70 at the coast. And we will likely see at least patchy fog overnight with locally dense fog possible in some areas.

Another strong cold front will move through SWLA Thursday and this will bring a few showers, but likely very limited. And it is quite possible that many areas see no rain at all. Best chance of rain will be early in the day with clouds lingering throughout the day.

Once the front moves through we will have cool northerly winds pushing noticeably cooler and drier air into Southwest Louisiana. Temperatures will drop into the 40s for morning lows for sure by Friday and remain there through Sunday; and afternoon highs will top out in the 60s. This should be similar to the temperatures we had this past weekend. And that means it will be perfect for anything outdoors!

And it is not impossible that we could see some upper 30s in northern areas if the winds go calm Saturday! And frost will be possible in some areas especially north of I-10. Stay tuned if you have outdoor plants that could be damaged and you live north of I-10.

We will begin a warming trend by Sunday as southerly winds return and humidity levels will be on the increase into next week. Afternoon highs will reach the low to mid 70s and morning lows will be warmer too with most areas only reaching the 50s. Another cold front will move through Monday, followed by a few days of cooler weather early next week.

The long range computer models do show another front late next week, and this could arrive just after Thanksgiving. This may bring a better chance of rain for Thanksgiving or Bloack Friday. Obviously this is a long way away in time so the details could change…

