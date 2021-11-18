50/50 Thursdays
Famous Foods reopens after being closed since Hurricane Laura

By Andrea Robinson
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 7:46 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Area restaurant has reopened, and customers are lining up to get their fix of BBQ plates and cracklings at Famous Foods.

Over a year after Hurricane Laura, the restaurant on Highway 14 has finally made its comeback.

“Awe man, I’ve been craving the soft and spicy crackling. It’s just... you just can’t get that nowhere else around here. So, it’s great for them to be back open,” Roderick Williams said. “It’s been a long road and I’m glad that places are slowly starting to opening up, and this is one of the first ones. So, it’s going to be a great opportunity.”

Williams says having Famous Foods back open is a sign of progress in Lake Charles’ recovery.

Like many businesses working to reopen, it has been a long road for Famous Foods after the building took a significant hit.

“With the construction industry the way it is, it took a lot longer because everybody is so busy. We sustained a lot of damage,” owner Darby Guillory said. “The four-five ton air conditioning units, the exhaust system, and hood systems, and the roofing system itself - it all began right there with opening up the building to water and much damage to equipment and structural damage along the back area.”

Now, Guillory says he’s happy to welcome back customers with his famous foods.

“I thank God that things worked out well for us, but I never doubted we would be back. And that the sun would be shining again,” Guillory said. “I kept thinking of that song ”I Can See Clearly Now.” The rain is gone. Come on in and eat.”

Famous Foods temporary hours are Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

