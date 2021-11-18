DOTD gives update on Black Bayou Bridge

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - In a press release Thursday, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development gave an update on the status of the Black Bayou Bridge on LA 384.

The DOTD said the bridge is scheduled to return to normal operation in December 2021 following repairs to the apron motor.

The motor, which powers the apron on the south bridge end and allows motorists to safely enter and exit, malfunctioned in late Oct. 2021 due to extensive water and mud damage it sustained during Hurricane Laura, according to the DOTD.

The DOTD said the motor was repaired and returned to service after the storm as a short-term option until a project to replace the motor could be delivered.

However, with over 700 average monthly bridge openings, the damage to the motor was too severe and resulted in this unscheduled downtime, according to the DOTD.

The project to replace the motor and repair hurricane damages to the bridge is anticipated to begin in early 2022 and includes electrical and mechanical repairs, the DOTD said.

The DOTD said motorists may continue to use the Grand Lake Bridge as a detour route.

Motorists are asked to call 511 or visit www.511la.org for additional information.

Out-of-state travelers are asked to call 1-888-ROAD-511 (1-888-762-3511).

