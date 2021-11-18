Classic car and wrecker procession in honor of Lake Area veteran laid to rest

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - At first glance, those who saw it might have wondered if a car show had come to town. But it was a solemn occasion to pay tribute to a well-known and loved member of the community.

There’s a lot to veteran Ronnie Mesh, but one of the things he loved to do was work on classic cars, as was evident by his funeral procession.

The cathedral bells tolled as a line of old classic cars and modern-day wreckers processed from Ronnie Mesh’s funeral. He loved old cars and he loved his wife of 30 years, Linda, whose name was on the plate. Linda and Ronnie owned Towaways Wrecker Service. Just one of the tools he used to give to others as his dear friend Wesley Blanchard reflects.

“Ronnie had Towaways; Ronnie and Linda and Christina (their daughter) all these years and they were a wrecker service on Chennault. And he helped so many people like we have been doing all these years. We don’t ever give up,” said Blanchard.

Blanchard says Ronnie was fun-loving and a joy to be around. Yet he and other members of the Idlers Show Car and Truck Club cared for others and showed it.

“When those people would call, if they got in a wreck, they couldn’t pay their bills, got sick or had cancer, we do all this if we possibly can. And I can stand up and we’re going to do it because we’re one great big family,” said Blanchard.

Mesh was a member of the U.S. Air Force serving during the Vietnam War. He received an honorable discharge in 1967 after three years of service.

In honor of his patriotic spirit, instead of flowers, the family invites people to donate to SWLA Veterans Association or any other Veterans program.

Mesh was laid to rest at Prien Memorial Park. He was 77 years old.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.