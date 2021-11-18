Baby formula shortage puts fear into mothers who depend on it

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As supply chain issues continue across the U.S., some stores are now having trouble keeping baby formula in stock.

This shortage has not made its way to the Lake Area yet, but many mothers who depend on formula fear what’s to come.

Whether it’s used as a supplement for their child or they exclusively formula feed, the thought of not being able to find their child’s formula is scary. And it’s not as easy just switching to a different brand.

“With her having to drink that certain kind of formula, that’s really like a really big fear,” Anzlie Farris said when talking about her daughter’s formula.

Farris says her daughter suffers from a health condition and uses a specific type and brand of formula.

“We had to go through several different formulas to finally find the right one for her,” Farris said. “And so, the shortage would really affect us, because with her, she can only drink a certain type of formula.”

Doctor David Wallace says some baby’s nutritional status depends on how they handle and absorb nutrients.

“If a baby has a cow’s milk protein allergy or a soy allergy, Nutramigen is the only one that they can really tolerate,” Dr. Wallace said. “Or if they have a lactose intolerance, they won’t be able to take a formula with high lactose levels.”

Taylor Bjorklund says she relies on formula because she wasn’t able to breastfeed.

“It concerns me because formula is already very expensive,” Bjorklund said. “Like what she drinks is almost $40 a can. And I already have to go to specific stores to find it.”

Bjorklund says getting prepared now is the best-case scenario.

“You see a lot of stuff going on in America right now, and it’s not like affecting some of Louisiana at the moment. But it can come, and like people should really take heed to that and prepare,” Bjorklund said.

It appears formula shortages haven’t hit Southwest Louisiana yet, but Walgreen’s says the demand for infant formula is increasing quicker than suppliers can meet orders.

