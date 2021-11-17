SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 16, 2021

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 16, 2021.

Michael Lyle Cook, 36, Ragley: Probation violation; contempt of court.

Ashley Monique Cooper, 36, Meraux: Schedule II possession with intent; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime or in the presence of drugs; driving on roadway laned for traffic; attempt and conspiracy.

Abe Wilson Jyles, 41, Meraux: Schedule II possession with intent; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime or in the presence of drugs; possession of a weapon by a convicted felon; attempt and conspiracy.

Joseph Sheldon Heard, 41, Westlake: Domestic abuse battery, intentional force with a dangerous weapon; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000; resisting an officer by flight; failure to register as a sex offender.

Jeremy Curtis Hooper, 29, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.

Dalson Owen Bourque, 20, LeBlanc: Illegal possession of stolen things from $1,000 but less than $5,000; theft less than $1,000.

Benjamin Patrick Carter, 30, no address: Second-offense possession of synthetic marijuana; contempt of court (2 counts); drug paraphernalia; criminal trespass.

Layton Alexandria Benny, 26, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.

Hershel Patrick Fontenot, 46, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; Issuing worthless checks of $5,000 or more but less than $25,000 (2 counts).

Jessie James Simien, 56, Lake Charles: CDS II possession; proper equipment required on vehicles.

Ronald James Rozas, 42, Sulphur: Simple burglary; theft less than $1,000; vehicle license required; operating vehicle while license is suspended; probation detainer.

April Renee Holt, 41, Sulphur: Third-offense operating while intoxicated; proper equipment required on vehicles; careless operation; operating vehicle while license is suspended.

Sherome Rydell Monroe, 33, Lake Charles: Theft from $5,000 but less than $25,000.; identity theft.

Joann Ellen Milliron, 42, Lake Charles: CDS II possession; Drug paraphernalia; drug use in presence of minors; letting a disorderly place.

Christopher Lee Ackel, 24, Vinton: Theft less than $1,000; first-offense marijuana possession (14 grams or less); CDS II possession).

William Earnest Reeves, 44, Lake Charles: Introducing contraband into a penal institution; CDS I possession with intent; CDS II possession; drug paraphernalia; driving on roadway laned for traffic.

David Ryan Miller, 33, Lake Charles: Second-degree battery.

Kylon Dartez Fisher, 27, Contempt of court (4 counts); theft less than $1,000; resisting an officer.

Kari Diana Gibson, 30, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (3 counts); instate detainer (2 detainers); aggravated battery.

Jorganne Dorris McPhail, 49, Iowa: Theft less than $1,000; bank fraud, forgery.

Nathaniel Wayne Andrus, 51: Domestic abuse battery; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; theft less than $1,000.