SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 16, 2021
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 12:11 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 16, 2021.
- Michael Lyle Cook, 36, Ragley: Probation violation; contempt of court.
- Ashley Monique Cooper, 36, Meraux: Schedule II possession with intent; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime or in the presence of drugs; driving on roadway laned for traffic; attempt and conspiracy.
- Abe Wilson Jyles, 41, Meraux: Schedule II possession with intent; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime or in the presence of drugs; possession of a weapon by a convicted felon; attempt and conspiracy.
- Joseph Sheldon Heard, 41, Westlake: Domestic abuse battery, intentional force with a dangerous weapon; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000; resisting an officer by flight; failure to register as a sex offender.
- Jeremy Curtis Hooper, 29, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.
- Dalson Owen Bourque, 20, LeBlanc: Illegal possession of stolen things from $1,000 but less than $5,000; theft less than $1,000.
- Benjamin Patrick Carter, 30, no address: Second-offense possession of synthetic marijuana; contempt of court (2 counts); drug paraphernalia; criminal trespass.
- Layton Alexandria Benny, 26, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.
- Hershel Patrick Fontenot, 46, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; Issuing worthless checks of $5,000 or more but less than $25,000 (2 counts).
- Jessie James Simien, 56, Lake Charles: CDS II possession; proper equipment required on vehicles.
- Ronald James Rozas, 42, Sulphur: Simple burglary; theft less than $1,000; vehicle license required; operating vehicle while license is suspended; probation detainer.
- April Renee Holt, 41, Sulphur: Third-offense operating while intoxicated; proper equipment required on vehicles; careless operation; operating vehicle while license is suspended.
- Sherome Rydell Monroe, 33, Lake Charles: Theft from $5,000 but less than $25,000.; identity theft.
- Joann Ellen Milliron, 42, Lake Charles: CDS II possession; Drug paraphernalia; drug use in presence of minors; letting a disorderly place.
- Christopher Lee Ackel, 24, Vinton: Theft less than $1,000; first-offense marijuana possession (14 grams or less); CDS II possession).
- William Earnest Reeves, 44, Lake Charles: Introducing contraband into a penal institution; CDS I possession with intent; CDS II possession; drug paraphernalia; driving on roadway laned for traffic.
- David Ryan Miller, 33, Lake Charles: Second-degree battery.
- Kylon Dartez Fisher, 27, Contempt of court (4 counts); theft less than $1,000; resisting an officer.
- Kari Diana Gibson, 30, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (3 counts); instate detainer (2 detainers); aggravated battery.
- Jorganne Dorris McPhail, 49, Iowa: Theft less than $1,000; bank fraud, forgery.
- Nathaniel Wayne Andrus, 51: Domestic abuse battery; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; theft less than $1,000.
- Jaylond Demond Geary Jackson, 27, Lake Charles: First-offense battery of a dating partner; simple kidnapping; first-offense marijuana possession (14 grams or less).
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.