50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

‘QAnon Shaman’ sentenced to 41 months in prison for role in Jan. 6 riot

Prosecutors sought to make Jacob Chansley, the 'QAnon Shaman,' an example by asking for a...
Prosecutors sought to make Jacob Chansley, the 'QAnon Shaman,' an example by asking for a prison term of longer than four years.(Source: Alexandria Adult Detention Center via CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 8:02 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Jacob Chansley, the so-called “QAnon Shaman,” was sentenced to 41 months in prison for his role in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot.

The Department of Justice asked for the longest sentence yet for a defendant charged in the insurrection.

Chansley has been in jail for nearly 10 months.

Pictures of Chansley went viral after the Jan. 6 attack. He appeared shirtless, wearing face paint and a horned, furry headdress while he led others through the Capitol, shouting into a bullhorn.

Prosecutors said in a sentencing request that they hope to use Chansley’s sentence as an example to deter future attacks on the government.

Chansley has agreed to pay $2,000 in restitution and is asking the court to sentence him to time served, so he would be released from jail immediately.

Prosecutors said Chansley showed little remorse after the Jan. 6 attack.

In September he pleaded to a felony charge of obstructing Congress’ certification of the 2020 vote.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN contributed to this report.

Most Read

An employee was injured in an accidental shooting following an altercation in a Moss Bluff...
Two arrested after shooting at Burger King in Moss Bluff
Dina Guidry, Everett West, and Bobby Allen Tisdale have been arrested in connection with an...
Sheriff: Drugs, money exchanged for sexual contact with child
A Jackpot-winning Lotto ticket matching six of six numbers was sold at More 4 Less on Ryan...
$1.3 million lottery winner announced
Iowa PD: One dead, one injured in 18-wheeler crash on I-10
Iowa PD: One dead, one injured in 18-wheeler crash on I-10
Tornado spotted on I-10 near La./Texas state line
VIDEO: Tornado crosses I-10 near La./Texas state line

Latest News

Under the new initiative, the Department of Health and Human Services’ Biomedical Advanced...
US offering investment to boost COVID-19 vaccine capacity
A 16-year-old teenager was arrested for aggravated battery following a shooting on Julia Street...
18-year-old shot on Julia Street dies
FILE - Brigham and Women’s Hospital is ready to start a clinical trial to test the safety and...
First human trial of a nasal vaccine for Alzheimer’s disease set to begin
FILE - In this Dec. 28, 2010 file photo, manatees swim in a canal in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. The...
Florida tops 1,000 manatee deaths in grim single-year record