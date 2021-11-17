Calcasieu Parish Police Jury working to clear drainage laterals of hurricane debris

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A new effort began last month to protect hundreds of local homes from future flooding. Hurricane debris removal from drainage laterals is officially underway in Calcasieu Parish.

Beginning with the largest lateral in the Lake Charles watershed, a total of 1,316 miles of laterals will be cleared of debris in the project.

The project is expected to take at least a year to complete and is projected to cost about $100 million, 90% of which will be reimbursed by FEMA.

“We’re beginning the lateral cleaning project, you know, from Hurricane Laura, Hurricane Delta,” Calcasieu Public Works Engineering Manager Jade Miller said.

As of today, about 122,000 cubic yards of debris have been removed in just about one month.

Miller says between 1.5 and 2 million cubic yards is estimated for the entire project.

“The laterals, the ditches are all different, so we’re expecting to run into some interesting circumstances. So, it could be a little longer - a year, year and a half,” Miller said.

The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury hired contractor Crowder Gulf for the project. They currently have six to seven crews working on the project right now and are hoping to expand.

“Once we get everything permitted and the full go, we could see 10,15 crews working at the same time - across the whole parish is what, ideally, we want to happen,” Miller said.

The project is starting in Lake Charles, but Miller emphasizes that it will reach across the whole parish.

“We want to make sure everyone knows it’s not a Lake Charles project,” Miller said. “This is a parishwide project that we wanna impact and benefit everyone in Calcasieu Parish, not just certain locations.”

Phase 1 of the project, which is underway now, is concentrated on the largest laterals and will continue through Phase 4 to include the smallest laterals in the parish. There are also 22 sub-phases.

“This is a project that it’s not a one shoe fits all, it’s not a ‘we’re gonna do this and everythings better,’” Miller said. “But this is one step of making Calcasieu Parish drain a lot better.”

The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury began the process of scoping the program, identifying debris, and obtaining necessary permitting and various federal agency approvals in 2020, following Hurricane Laura.

The Police Jury approved cooperative endeavor agreements with the two Calcasieu Parish drainage districts to allow the program to begin May 27, 2021, and the Jury selected Crowder Gulf as the contractor July 1, 2021. Debris removal in Phase 1A began early October 2021.

Miller says they’re looking to be in all areas of the parish by 2022. They’re also hoping to double their crews after Thanksgiving to help widespread efforts across the parish.

