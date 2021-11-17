McNeese’s Johnson, Glueck, and Krpec named to All-SLC volleyball team
FRISCO, Texas— McNeese volleyball placed three players on the 2021 All-Southland Conference teams, the league announced Wednesday prior to the opening round of the Southland Conference Tournament that will take place on the campus of Houston Baptist beginning Thursday.
For McNeese, it’s the first time three players have been named to the team since 2015.
Freshman outside hitter Aryn Johnson has been named to the second team while opposites Kendall Glueck and sophomore Macee Krpec are second-team selections.
Johnson, who is one of the Cowgirls offensive threats hails from Rosharon, Texas. She leads the Cowgirls in kills (288) and service aces (30). Here 30 aces rank her second and her kills rank her fifth in SLC matches. She is also second on the team with 180 digs.
Glueck is a junior from Tomball, Texas. Glueck makes her presence known on both offense and defense. She ranks third on the team in both kills (188) and blocks (72).
Krpec is a sophomore from Nada, Texas who has been productive throughout the season. Krpec is second on the team in kills (200) and fourth in blocks with 38.
Player of the Year: Faith Panhans, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi
Freshman of the Year: Cicily Hidalgo, Southeastern Louisiana
Newcomer of the Year: Symone Wesley, Northwestern State
Libero of the Year: Carissa Barnes, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi
Setter of the Year: Faith Panhans, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi
Coach of the Year: Trent Herman, HBU
All-Conference First Team
Name Cl. Pos. School Hometown
Ebonie Ballesteros2 Sr. MB HBU El Paso, Texas
Anna Gadway Jr. RS/S HBU Needville, Texas
Ellie Wipf2 Jr. S HBU New Braunfels, Texas
Cicily Hidalgo Fr. OH Southeastern Opelousas, La.
Carissa Barnes3 Jr. L Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Weatherford, Texas
Faith Panhans2 Jr. S Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Plano, Texas
Rachel Young3 Sr. MB Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Frisco, Texas
All-Conference Second Team
Name Cl. Pos. School Hometown
Bethany Clapp2 Sr. OH UIW Corpus Christi, Texas
Aryn Johnson Fr. OH McNeese Rosharon, Texas
Sh’diamond Holly So. MB New Orleans Morgan City, La.
Sheilah Purcell R-So. L/DS New Orleans Centerville, Ohio
Emily Gauthreaux So. OH Nicholls Houma, La.
Kyndal Payne Fr. OH Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Haslet, Texas
Montez Uigaese Gr. M/O Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Long Beach, Calif.
All-Conference Third Team
Name Cl. Pos. School Hometown
Kaley Feris So. DS/L HBU North Richland Hills, Texas
Audrey Pearce Fr. MB HBU Aledo, Texas
Kendall Glueck Jr. OPP McNeese Tomball, Texas
Macee Krpec So. OPP McNeese Nada, Texas
Breanna Burrell So. OH Northwestern State Kingwood, Texas
Symone Wesley Jr. OH Northwestern State Grapevine, Texas
Karlee Wilkerson Sr. MB/OPP Southeastern Springfield, La.
2 – Two-Time Selection
3 – Three-Time Selection
