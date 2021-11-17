McNeese’s Johnson, Glueck, and Krpec named to All-SLC volleyball team

FRISCO, Texas— McNeese volleyball placed three players on the 2021 All-Southland Conference teams, the league announced Wednesday prior to the opening round of the Southland Conference Tournament that will take place on the campus of Houston Baptist beginning Thursday.

For McNeese, it’s the first time three players have been named to the team since 2015.

Freshman outside hitter Aryn Johnson has been named to the second team while opposites Kendall Glueck and sophomore Macee Krpec are second-team selections.

Johnson, who is one of the Cowgirls offensive threats hails from Rosharon, Texas. She leads the Cowgirls in kills (288) and service aces (30). Here 30 aces rank her second and her kills rank her fifth in SLC matches. She is also second on the team with 180 digs.

Glueck is a junior from Tomball, Texas. Glueck makes her presence known on both offense and defense. She ranks third on the team in both kills (188) and blocks (72).

Krpec is a sophomore from Nada, Texas who has been productive throughout the season. Krpec is second on the team in kills (200) and fourth in blocks with 38.

Player of the Year: Faith Panhans, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

Freshman of the Year: Cicily Hidalgo, Southeastern Louisiana

Newcomer of the Year: Symone Wesley, Northwestern State

Libero of the Year: Carissa Barnes, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

Setter of the Year: Faith Panhans, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

Coach of the Year: Trent Herman, HBU

All-Conference First Team

Name Cl. Pos. School Hometown

Ebonie Ballesteros2 Sr. MB HBU El Paso, Texas

Anna Gadway Jr. RS/S HBU Needville, Texas

Ellie Wipf2 Jr. S HBU New Braunfels, Texas

Cicily Hidalgo Fr. OH Southeastern Opelousas, La.

Carissa Barnes3 Jr. L Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Weatherford, Texas

Faith Panhans2 Jr. S Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Plano, Texas

Rachel Young3 Sr. MB Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Frisco, Texas

All-Conference Second Team

Name Cl. Pos. School Hometown

Bethany Clapp2 Sr. OH UIW Corpus Christi, Texas

Aryn Johnson Fr. OH McNeese Rosharon, Texas

Sh’diamond Holly So. MB New Orleans Morgan City, La.

Sheilah Purcell R-So. L/DS New Orleans Centerville, Ohio

Emily Gauthreaux So. OH Nicholls Houma, La.

Kyndal Payne Fr. OH Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Haslet, Texas

Montez Uigaese Gr. M/O Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Long Beach, Calif.

All-Conference Third Team

Name Cl. Pos. School Hometown

Kaley Feris So. DS/L HBU North Richland Hills, Texas

Audrey Pearce Fr. MB HBU Aledo, Texas

Kendall Glueck Jr. OPP McNeese Tomball, Texas

Macee Krpec So. OPP McNeese Nada, Texas

Breanna Burrell So. OH Northwestern State Kingwood, Texas

Symone Wesley Jr. OH Northwestern State Grapevine, Texas

Karlee Wilkerson Sr. MB/OPP Southeastern Springfield, La.

2 – Two-Time Selection

3 – Three-Time Selection

