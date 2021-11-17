50/50 Thursdays
Lake Charles environmentalist: ‘We must act, and we must act now’

By Theresa Schmidt
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 7:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Some may remember him years ago at the forefront of Lake Charles environmental issues, but now, Jerome Ringo of Lake Charles operates on a global scale.

Jerome Ringo just stepped off a plane from Glasgow, Scotland, Monday night to return to his Lake Area home.

He came away from his 25th such conference with particular concern for our hurricane-prone area.

Ringo works with many leaders across the globe helping to create awareness and solutions to move to clean, renewable energy and reduce global warming that many experts say is responsible for increasingly dire weather events.

“We simply don’t have the luxury of time. We must act, and we must act now,” Ringo said.

After serving many years as chairman of the National Wildlife Federation, from which he retired, Ringo is now global ambassador for Climate Clock.

“And it is a countdown that was created using scientific information from the scientists of the international panel on climate change,” Ringo said. “These are the 200 most renown scientists who work on climate change.”

Ringo says it’s not a doomsday clock but a call to action before it’s too late.

“If we exceed 1.5 degree Celsius increase in temperature within the next seven years, we can see catastrophic weather events throughout the world,” Ringo said. “What we’ve experienced in 2020 could become the norm.”

At the Glasgow conference, he says a major goal is to help those most vulnerable to the effects of climate change.

“But the challenges for the Gulf Coast are going to remain great,” Ringo said. “The water temperatures are at an all-time high, and we know when the storm reaches the Gulf of Mexico, it’s like adding steroids to the storm.”

Ringo predicts the change to renewable energy will happen gradually in a way that does not kill communities economically.

