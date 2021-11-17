50/50 Thursdays
Kamara limited in Saints practice; six players miss practice

Alvin Kamara was limited in practice Wednesday. (Source: Michael Nance)(Michael Nance)
By Sean Fazende
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 5:37 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Saints running back Alvin Kamara was limited in practice Wednesday as he recovers from his knee injury.

It’s a step in a positive direction for Kamara, who didn’t practice at all last week and missed last week’s game against Tennessee.

Kamara leads the team in rushing yards and receptions.

However, six players missed practice. Taysom Hill (foot), Ryan Ramczyk (knee), Terron Armstead (knee/shoulder), Ty Montgomery (hand), Malcolm Roach (knee) and Tanoh Kpassagnon (ankle) were all out.

