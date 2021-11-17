Kamara limited in Saints practice; six players miss practice

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Saints running back Alvin Kamara was limited in practice Wednesday as he recovers from his knee injury.

It’s a step in a positive direction for Kamara, who didn’t practice at all last week and missed last week’s game against Tennessee.

Kamara leads the team in rushing yards and receptions.

However, six players missed practice. Taysom Hill (foot), Ryan Ramczyk (knee), Terron Armstead (knee/shoulder), Ty Montgomery (hand), Malcolm Roach (knee) and Tanoh Kpassagnon (ankle) were all out.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.