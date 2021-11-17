FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cooler weather returning Thursday as a cold front moves through early in the day; little to no rain with the front

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Dense fog during the morning in spots will make for another tricky morning commute for a lot of you this morning, so make sure to allow some extra time for the drive as you plan your day. Temperatures are starting off around 60 and just like yesterday will quickly warm up to around 80 again for another day. Expect quite a bit of sunshine mixed with a few clouds at times as southerly winds pick up through the day, at times gusting over 20-25 mph by afternoon. A cold front moves through early Thursday with little to no rain but it brings a big drop in temperatures with lows back in the 40s by Friday morning.

Enjoy the short sleeves and flip flops today but make sure you know where you’ve stashed the coat as we prepare for a big swing in temperatures over the next 36 to 48 hours. Temperatures may reach 70 tomorrow before the chilly blast arrives tomorrow night, but lows Friday morning will be in the 40s. If clouds move out in time, you may get a chance to enjoy the near-total lunar eclipse early Friday morning. The eclipse peaks at around 3:00 AM local time but some clouds may get in the way. Friday brings a return of sunshine with a much cooler day overall with highs in the lower to middle 60s.

The weekend starts off chilly with lows Saturday morning closer to 40 before warming back up to around 70 by afternoon. Sunday will get progressively warmer and more breezy ahead of yet another cold front set to move through late Sunday night into Monday morning. This will bring a few showers to start the workweek and another drop in temperatures Monday into Tuesday. While things settle down after that, the quiet pattern will be short-lived with another front moving closer to the area by Thanksgiving Day. Unfortunately this means rain chances going up by Thanksgiving Day through the following day as the front slows upon arrival which means temperatures on Thanksgiving Day stay mild before cooling down again by the end of the week.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.