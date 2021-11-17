50/50 Thursdays
Entergy to build four new solar panel facilities across the state

By Jade Moreau
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 9:36 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - For a state known for its natural gas industry, a new movement is inching its way into the race with a selling point of reducing emissions, as well as the price of utility bills.

“We’ve estimated that the net benefits will be in the millions for our customers,” director of resource planning and marketing operations Johnathan Bourg said.

Entergy is driving the solar power movement in Louisiana with their announcement of request for approval from the Public Service Commissioner for 475 megawatts of additional solar power in St. James, Washington and Allen parishes.

“They are the first significant step forward for Entergy Louisiana and developing our renewable portfolio,” Bourg said. “We currently have about 55 megawatts of resources, so this almost increases that by 10 times.”

As Bourg explains, solar panels can benefit customers in more than one way.

“So, it will save money for customers... that’s point one. Point two is, obviously, they are zero-emission resources, right. So, they also serve an important part of our portfolio, an important objective of our resource planning to reduce emissions,” Bourg said.

These projects are still in the early stages of development, but Entergy says it hopes for operations to begin as soon as 2024.

