COVID-19 in SWLA: Nov. 17, 2021
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID updates at noon, Monday through Friday.
According to the LDH, those not fully vaccinated account for 82% of cases from Nov. 4 to Nov. 10 and 77% of deaths from Nov. 4 to Nov. 10.
The LDH updated vaccination data on Nov. 15.
Click HERE if unable to see the state dashboard.
COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA
· 625 new cases.
· 16 new deaths.
· 195 patients hospitalized (13 more than previous update).
· 85% of current COVID hospitalizations are those not fully vaccinated.
· 48 percent of population vaccinated.
COVID-19 IN REGION 5
· 35 new cases.
· 1 new death (1 new death in Vernon, part of Region 6).
· 19 patients hospitalized (5 fewer than previous update).
· 36 percent of population vaccinated.
CALCASIEU (REGION 5)
· 27 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
· 38 percent of population vaccinated.
ALLEN (REGION 5)
· 2 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
· 28 percent of population vaccinated.
BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)
· 2 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
· 31 percent of population vaccinated.
CAMERON (REGION 5)
· 0 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
· 32 percent of population vaccinated.
JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)
· 4 new cases.
· 1 new death.
· 38 percent of population vaccinated.
VERNON (REGION 6)
· 9 new cases.
· 1 new death.
· 31 percent of population vaccinated.
FCI OAKDALE II
· 0 active cases among inmates.
· 1 active case among staff members.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.