Catalytic converter thefts in SWLA

Since June 1st there have been reports of 74 cases of stolen catalytic converters and that number continues to rise.

”In 40 years, I’ve never seen what we’re seeing now in the last couple of months,” said the Owner of Meads Automotive John Wells.

“People are going into their house, into their grocery stores, and they come out and start their vehicle and it sounds like a tank and they find out that their converter part, this centerpiece right here has been cut off with a Sawzall,” Wells said.

But what makes this part so appealing to thieves?

Catalytic converters are full of precious metals: platinum, palladium, and rhodium.

Mead’s Automotive has found itself as the latest hotspot.

“We had one individual pull up in a malibu with no license plate and in about 15 minutes he’d removed about 15 converters out of the parked cars,” Wells said.

But that was just his first hit.

“We had another situation where at 2 a.m. in the morning, with a torrential rainfall they came in from the railroad tracks, waited through the canal behind us, no shirts on, laid in the water with their flashlights, and cut three of them off in one night,” Wells said.

Over at LaGrange High School, the bandits strike again.

“Watched the game and enjoyed ourselves, came back to our vehicle after 9 o’clock and proceeded to crank our car up and just loud, loud, loud, I thought something was wrong with the engine. We turned it off and checked underneath and two portions of our exhaust were missing. It had been caught off and removed. Determined it was the Catalytic Converter on both sides,” said Brent Babineaux.

A theft like this leaves the victim with a hefty price tag for repairs.

“We took it to our mechanic in Sulphur, brought it over there, and got the estimate. For our specific vehicle, it was going to be almost $46,000 to have it replaced,” Babineaux said.

Wells is only hoping that the people buying the catalytic converters are following Louisiana’s laws.

“Now, you’ve got this segment of the population that’s not working or looking for easy cash day and they’re taking advantage of honest hardworking people,” said Wells.

Over at Tops Auto Recycling, the Converter Appraiser Mark Holtzman said he has heard what he calls rumors circulating on Facebook about the junkyard operations.

“We are the most legit converter recycler in the area. We’ve got a webcam that that takes a picture of the material as it comes in, an I.D. scanner, and a signature pad and I use a software system that you just can’t go out and buy. I had to find it, modify it to fit my needs to be in compliance with the law,” said Converter Appraiser Mark Holtzman.

Holtzman said legit sales of catalytic converters from damaged cars can be a lifesaver for someone down on their luck.

”What Facebook doesn’t show is the lady that bought a car from a dealership in Lake Charles and the engine blew up on her three days later and she’s already lost her money there’s nothing they can do to help her she comes in and sold the converter to me and got three times as much for the converter as she did when she brought it to the scrapyard in Lake Charles,” Holtzman said.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office said Tops Auto Recycling always works with investigators and will even reach out to them if they notice something suspicious.

