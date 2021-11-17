Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office announces payment methods for 2021 property taxes

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso has announced that 2021 property tax notices are currently being mailed.

According to the sheriff’s office, taxpayers can choose to pay their 2021 property taxes online on the sheriff’s office website by using a Visa, MasterCard, Discover, or American Express card.

Taxpayers may also view and print their bill from the website, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office says those not wanting to pay their taxes online can pay in person at the following locations:

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Tax Office

Magnolia Life Building

1011 Lakeshore Drive, Suite 100, Lake Charles

Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (open through lunch)

Payments can be made using cash, check, money order, cashier’s check, Visa, MasterCard, American Express, and Discover.

CPSO Sulphur (West Cal) Law Enforcement Center

1525 Cypress Street, Sulphur

Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (open through lunch)

Payments can be made using checks, money order, cashier’s check, Visa, MasterCard, American Express, and Discover. Cash is not accepted at this location.

For convenience, the sheriff’s office says the Calcasieu Parish Tax Collector’s Office will have representatives at the following locations to collect 2021 property taxes:

DeQuincy Law Enforcement Center

618 E Center St., DeQuincy

Monday, December 6

8:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Moss Bluff Law Enforcement Center

115 Bronco Lane, Lake Charles

Tuesday, December 7

8:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Vinton Law Enforcement Center

1302 Center Street, Vinton

Wednesday, December 8

8:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Payments at these locations can be made using cash, check, money order, cashier’s check, Visa, MasterCard, American Express, and Discover, according to the sheriff’s office.

For information concerning payment of taxes, you’re asked to call the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Tax Division at (337) 491-3680, and for information concerning assessment, address changes, and homestead, you’re asked to call the Calcasieu Parish Tax Assessor’s Office at (337) 721-3000.

The sheriff’s office says the deadline to make payment for the 2021 tax notices without paying any interest or penalty is December 31, 2021, and any payments received after December 31, 2021, will be charged 1% interest per month and are subject to additional costs mandated by the Louisiana Revised Statutes.

