18-year-old shot on Julia Street dies

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - An 18-year-old man shot on Julia Street Saturday has died, authorities have confirmed.

The man was shot by a 16-year-old female friend on Saturday, authorities said Monday morning.

The man was airlifted to an out-of-town hospital for treatment. Sheriff’s Office officials said detectives learned Monday evening that he died.

Chief Deputy Stitch Guillory said the man was shot in the head.

Deputies received the report of the shooting around 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

