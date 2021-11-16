Targa permit application withdrawn due to error in pollution calculations; new app proposed

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -It’s unheard of among environmentalists but the Louisiana DEQ is starting the permit process all over again on a gas plant in Cameron Parish.

It’s the Targa plant that birders and others complained about last month and rushed to get their concerns in by the deadline.

According to the new public notice sent out somebody made a math mistake in the original version of the proposed permit for Targa.

So, DEQ is starting the process over.

The Targa plant is near the Peveto Bird Sanctuary in Cameron Parish.

As the plant works to get approval from the d-e-q, environmentalists say more than a hundred people have written letters of concern or objection about pollution the permit renewal would allow.

But those concerns may not be heard now. After the DEQ has decided to start the permitting process over.

“They have decided, DEQ has, to tell the 156 people that submitted comments saying we don’t want any more pollution at the Peveto Woods Bird Sanctuary, they’ve told those people, ‘Get lost,’” said Tritico.

A notice from the department says a mistake was made in the calculation of how much air pollution would be released by the Targa facility.

The original application has now been withdrawn and a second application is proposed. The public notice says the public comments filed on the first application will not be read.

Longtime environmentalist Mike Tritico says this is unheard of.

“DEQ says LDEQ will not respond to public comments on the version of the proposed permit that has been withdrawn. So, they’re not going to answer the people. And what I plan to do is say, ‘wait a minute. You not only have to answer for these new calculations, you have to explain why you missed it the first time around.”

Tritico still objects to the permit renewal.

“I would hope that the other people who care about the little birds the creator put on this planet, would join any of the 156 that don’t wimp out and submit new letters of concern.”

The new public comment deadline is December 14.

The new notice says the permit would allow seven more tons of carbon monoxide to be released each year.

We called Targa and DEQ for comments but have not yet heard back.

