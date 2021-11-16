SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 15, 2021

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 15, 2021.

Joseph Keith Anderson, 20, Sulphur: Domestic abuse.

Alvin Joseph Pullman Jr., 39, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (3 charges); possession of synthetic marijuana (2 charges); possession, distribution, manufacture, or production of a Schedule II drug; false public records; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule I drug (2 charges).

Felix Ledezma Garcia, 20, Denver, CO: Trespassing; unauthorized use of a movable.

David Trace Buchanan-Lewis, 20, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (3 charges).

Justin Joseph Caillouet, 40, Lake Charles: Possession of a stolen firearm (2 charges); obstruction of a public passage; disturbing the peace; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession, distribution, manufacture, or production of a Schedule I drug.

Chance Joseph Seneca, 20, Lafayette: Federal detainer.

Thomas Bradley Vassal, 42, Lake Charles: Possession, distribution, manufacture, or production of a Schedule I drug; possession, distribution, manufacture, or production of a Schedule II drug.

Gage Michael Neal, 22, Sulphur: Federal detainer.

Matthew Lee Corder, 25, Natchitoches: Federal detainer.

James Allen Frey Jr., 60, Sulphur: Contempt of court (2 charges); property damage under $50,000; theft under $1,000.

Jackie Lee Vincent, 50, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

Christopher Edward Chretien, 30, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; aggravated kidnapping; aggravated assault.

Tayia Mone Landry, 23, Lake Charles: Property damage under $1,000; assault.

David Michael Shuffield, 44, Sulphur: Contempt of court; resisting an officer; possession of synthetic marijuana; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a firearm by a felon; possession of stolen things worth under $1,000; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime.

Heather Frances Wallace-Powers, 44, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; obstruction of justice.

Karla Sue Ardoin, 51, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Alaura Marie Nixon, 22, Sulphur: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of marijuana; possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia (2 charges); resisting an officer; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Kody James Yellott, 31, Sulphur: Contempt of court (2 charges); production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of marijuana; possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia.

April Suzanne Rains, 54, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Christopher Jerome Johnson, 37, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of marijuana.

Michael Lyle Cook, 36, Ragley: First-offense DWI; contempt of court.

Ashley Monique Cooper, 36, Mearux: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; driving on a roadway laned for traffic; attempt and conspiracy.

Abe Wilson Jyles, 41, Mearux: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; possession of a firearm by a felon; attempt or conspiracy.

Joseph Sheldon Heard, 41, Westlake: Domestic abuse; property damage under $1,000; resisting an officer by flight; failure to register as a sex offender.

