Salvation Army, KPLC teaming up for Community Christmas

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Many families are still struggling to make ends meet, and with the holidays right around the corner, there can be added stress.

The Salvation Army has teamed up with KPLC for their annual Community Christmas to help make this holiday a little merrier.

As you make your Christmas list this year, be sure to check it twice.

By making a donation to our annual Community Christmas, you can help make those Christmas wishes come true.

“These are children that sometimes your parents just can’t make it through the season, or they’re out of work because of COVID or from [the] hurricanes just trying to recover,” Salvation Army Lieutenant Timothy Morrison said. ”And they just don’t have the means to make it, and these children may not get a Christmas at all if it’s not for the generosity of our public.”

Angel Trees are going up this Saturday, and each Angel represents one child in need.

“Nine-year-old girl, and it’s got her sizes and wishes and wants that she needs on it,” Morrison said. “And you just take the angel off the tree, and you’ve adopted that angel officially,” Morrison said.

Adopting an angel has never been easier, especially with this year going virtual.

“You can adopt them digitally. You can buy the toys, and you can actually have them shipped. And you don’t even have to get out of the house. You can have it done in a short time and have them delivered right here,” Morrison said.

The Salvation Army is also in need of bell ringers.

“I’ve only got about 8 or 10 hired at this time, but we’ve got lots of shifts between now and Christmas,” Morrison said. “Starting on Monday, November 22, all the way through December 24. And we have lots of shifts available, and I need volunteers.”

Click HERE to adopt a child or senior through the Online Angel Tree Portal.

Click HERE to purchase a gift through the online Walmart Registry for Good.

