LSU defeats Liberty, 74-58

LSU Women's Basketball
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 8:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU defeated Liberty University, 74-58 inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Monday, Nov. 15.

LSU was led by forward Darius Days who had 26 points (20 in the second half) and made five threes. Center Efton Reid added 13 points and six rebounds. Guards Eric Gaines and Xavier Pinson each had ten points; Gaines had five steals and three assists, while Pinson added seven assists and two steals.

Guard Darius McGhee led Liberty with 22 points and six rebounds.

LSU will be back in the PMAC on Thursday, Nov. 18 to face McNeese State at 7 p.m.

