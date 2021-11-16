ImCal already working to correct audit findings

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - An audit of the Imperial Calcasieu Human Services Authority finds that patients were not being billed in a timely manner, possibly causing the agency setbacks in collecting payments.

Imperial Calcasieu Human Services Authority helps those with behavioral health and developmental disabilities in the five-parish area.

The recent Louisiana Legislative Auditors report had three findings regarding Imperial Calcasieu. The first two findings had to do with billing while the third had to do with clearly identifying federal grant information to recipients.

“We always have a goal of not getting any findings when we have an audit but we know that that’s not the case,” said Tanya McGee, Executive Director of ImCal.

“We’re a very large entity with a budget of almost $14 million with almost 100 staff and we know that we’re not always perfect all the time.”

Barrett Hunter, Assistant Director of Financial Audit Services with the Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s office explains the findings.

“We had where they weren’t billing patients timely for services they performed, and then they weren’t submitting those to the collection agency which is the office of debt recovery,” said Hunter.

Tanya McGee says the three findings have either already been corrected, or have a plan in place.

McGee says they chose not to send people to collections for a few months following the hurricanes.

“People were already in dire straights financially because of COVID, and then all of the devastation so we feel that some of that audit finding too was around the fact that we chose not to send people to collections for a few months,” said McGee.

When it comes to timely billing, McGee says they are working on correcting the problem.

“Our electronic health record is not the most robust in terms of billing, so we’re actually looking at getting another record so that sort of thing doesn’t happen again,” said McGee.

Regarding the federal grants, McGee says they did not have all of the information to give to the organizations at first, but were able to fix the problem in a timely manner.

“When you do that, Imperial has to monitor that and provide certain information to these sub-recipient organizations, and that’s where the weaknesses were,” said Hunter.

“That was actually a finding that came out across the state in all of our sister districts. So when that finding came out we immediately reached out the the Louisiana Department of Health and they gave us all of the information we needed for our auditors,” said McGee.

McGee says they use these audit findings as a way to grow and improve processes.

The Louisiana Legislative Auditors office will release another report in two years. They will also look at changes made to correct the findings in this recent report.

Both Hunter and McGee acknowledge that ImCal has been able to correct the audit report findings in the past.

McGee says most of the findings in this recent report are small, and she is confident that they will be able to correct the problems and move forward with operations.

“My main concern and my main goal is that we treat the clients that we have to treat and that we’re a good steward of the taxpayer dollar, and that we don’t misappropriate any funds, and we’ve never had any findings regarding any of those things,” said McGee.

For the full audit report CLICK HERE.

For a summary of the audit report CLICK HERE.

