HUD awarding more than $5.3 million in disaster relief and recovery funds to Lake Charles

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - In a press release Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced the awarding of more than $5.3 million to Lake Charles to assist in recovery from Hurricanes Delta and Laura.

HUD said the new Community Development Block Grant Declared Disaster Recovery Fund will help communities in the city rebuild and become more resilient to future disasters

“Today’s award announcement will help Lake Charles continue its efforts to rebuild and restore the fabric of so many neighborhoods still reeling from the events of 2020,” HUD Secretary Marcia L. Fudge said. “HUD understands the devastation Louisiana has faced from disasters in recent years. That is why we are committed to ensuring that the state and impacted communities have robust resources to meet remaining housing needs and build inclusive resilience to future disasters and the impacts of climate change by investing in measures that reduce risks to people and property in underserved communities.”

The $5,355,592 in funding will help Lake Charles recover from a series of disasters in 2020 – most notably Hurricanes Laura and Delta which delivered a one-two punch to the city in August and October of that year, according to HUD

According to HUD, analysis of FEMA registrant data shows that over 14,000 homes in Lake Charles received damage due to Hurricane Delta alone, with over 4,000 of those homes still having serious unmet needs.

