Food distribution to help people in need in the Lake Area

By Madison Glaser
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -Phillips 66 teamed up with Second Harvest Food Bank to distribute approximately 60,000 pounds of food to people in need in the Lake Area.

Drive through style, the food distribution was on a first-come, first-serve basis and included food items like meat, produce, and vegetables.

Phillips 66 donated $75,000 to Second Harvest Food Bank to help assist those in need in what they call a food desert to try to help restore the community.

”In our community, we have heard very clearly and in particular today from some of the folks waiting that they’ve been heavily hit by COVID and several folks have said they have lost their jobs through some of the issues that have happened and businesses shutting down in our community after the hurricanes and they’re just looking to provide food for their families and continue their life here in Lake Charles,” said General Manager at Phillips 66 Jolie Rhinehart.

Over the last 18 months, Second Harvest Food Bank has distributed more than 35 million pounds of food across Southwest Louisiana and they plan to continue to do so as long as the need remains.

