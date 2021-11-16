FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm through mid-week; next cold front by Thursday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Temperatures in the upper 50s with patchy areas of fog developing brings a milder start to the day with sunshine on the way that will quickly break whatever chill we have in the air very early on. Expect any fog to move out by 8:00 a.m. as temperatures climb rapidly through the 60s and 70s to eventually reach 80 degrees this afternoon. Make sure you are dressed for the warmth today as this unseasonably warm pattern has one day left before our cold front arrives Thursday.

Afternoon temperatures around 80 will mean short sleeve weather for now with temperatures slowly dropping through the 70s and 60s overnight, falling closer to 60 for lows. Patchy areas of fog will again move in after midnight but should not be a huge factor in the commute tomorrow. Through the day, southerly winds will pick up, at times gusting up to 20 mph for the next couple of days as the warmer and more humid air hangs around tomorrow.

The cold front will move through quickly by Thursday morning with very little rain with its passage. A couple of quick moving showers early Thursday will be possible with most locations across Southwest Louisiana likely seeing no rain at all. As the winds shift back out of the NW through the day, temperatures will fall through the 70s and 60s and return to the 40s by Friday morning. Friday will bring a 50/50 mix of clouds and sun, something we’ll have to keep a monitor on for those interested in the near-total lunar eclipse happening in the predawn hours of Friday.

After a chilly start to Saturday, temperatures will begin to moderate a bit for the weekend with highs back up to near 70 on Saturday and into the middle 70s by Sunday before another front kicks through the area next Monday. This will bring another chance of rain early in the day followed by another drop in temperatures Monday night into Tuesday with lows headed back down into the 40s. A milder pattern sets up ahead of our Thanksgiving holiday next Thursday with models split on the timing of another cold front. Some models show this holding off until Friday with only slight rain chances now in the forecast for Thanksgiving Day. Stay tuned for updates though if you have outdoor plans!

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

