Community Foundation of Southwest Louisiana seeks community involvement in rebuilding plans for Calcasieu and Cameron

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A plan for the future of Southwest Louisiana is in the works, and the opinions of residents are needed.

“The Community Foundation has this opportunity to facilitate a master planning process for Calcasieu and Cameron Parish thanks to a generous donation from Moss Bluff native, David Filo, and his wife,” Community Foundation of Southwest Louisiana CEO Sara Judson said.

Judson explains with this donation comes the opportunity to rebuild the parishes stronger. The first phase of planning includes help from those who know the area best.

“It’s really important to have the input of the community in planning so that we identify what the opportunities are and what people want to see, what they imagine, and want to create for the future,” Judson said.

Some said they want to address pressing topics including the Calcasieu River Bridge and improved drainage.

“One thing we all agree on: we need a new bridge. The drainage is a big problem in the area, schools need to be improved continually,” attendee Tom Hatfield said. “So, there’s a number of things like that.”

Others want the home they know to continue to grow for generations to come.

“I want to see us develop and gross and become a place where you’re not stuck, right?” attendee Bailey Castille said. “Where you’re not coming home and your stuck there. But a place where you’re coming home to grow it the way your parents did and your grandparents did and their parents did before them.”

Two more listening workshops will be held:

· Tuesday, November 16, 2021

6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Lake Charles Civic Center

900 N. Lakeshore Dr., Lake Charles, LA

Buccaneer Room, 3rd floor

· Wednesday, November 17, 2021

5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Grand Lake High School

1039 LA 384, Grand Lake, LA

Cafeteria

