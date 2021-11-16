Calcasieu Parish cracking down on illegal debris dumping

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Parish is cracking down, and the Pick it Up Calcasieu initiative is reminding everyone that litter and illegal debris dumping is still a burden on the parish.

“I’m just really thrilled that our community is taking a position on litter and dumping. That’s very positive for us,” Lake Charles resident Juliet Emerson said.

After the storms, many are still cleaning up and rebuilding, but some of the trash isn’t being disposed of properly.

Emerson said she’s thankful for the parish-wide crack down after her neighborhood fell victim to the illegal clutter.

“I came out of my home one morning and noticed our entire neutral ground was filled with construction debris, dry wall, sheet rock mud, cabinets, doors, glass, nails, you name it,” Emerson said.

Taking it upon herself, Emerson began cleaning the mess up and put out a sign to ward off any more dumpers.

“We all take pride in our community, and part of that is keeping litter off the streets whether it’s large items such as couches, televisions, or whether it’s just a piece of paper thrown out of a car window,” Calcasieu Parish Police Jury President Brian Abshire said. “I think we all have pride in our community and want to keep it clean. So, if you see something, report it or pick it up.”

The parish is also increasing enforcement with hefty fines ranging anywhere from $500 to $5,000.

Abshire adds that there are two free solid waste convenient sights in the parish where residents can dispose of their debris.

To report illegal dumping, call 337-493-LITR (5487) or click HERE.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.