Dry Creek, LA (KPLC) - Waterworks District 3 of Beauregard Parish has issued a boil advisory for parts of Dry Creek.

The district says the following areas are affected:

Kenneth Collins Road

Blanchard Road

Gott Road

Inez Cole

Ida Harper Road

Clytie Reeves Road

Mitchell Harper Road

Atkinson Road

Albert Road

Harper Road

Gordon Wisenbaker Road

