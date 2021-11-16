50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Armored truck security guard killed in attempted robbery in Chicago

An attempted robbery of an armored truck left one security guard dead and another guard...
An attempted robbery of an armored truck left one security guard dead and another guard critically injured.(Source: WLS via CNN)
By WLS staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 8:42 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (WLS) – An armored truck security guard is dead after an attempted robbery in Chicago.

Police said 47-year-old Lashonda Renee Hearts and her partner were moving an ATM machine Monday morning in the West Chatham neighborhood when several armed men approached them demanding cash.

Hearts was shot six times and her partner was shot twice.

Both guards were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. Hearts later died.

The armed suspects were masked and wearing all black clothing.

The FBI said they got away with nothing and left in an unknown vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing. The suspects remain at large.

Copyright 2021 WLS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An employee was injured in an accidental shooting following an altercation in a Moss Bluff...
Two arrested after shooting at Burger King in Moss Bluff
Dina Guidry, Everett West, and Bobby Allen Tisdale have been arrested in connection with an...
Sheriff: Drugs, money exchanged for sexual contact with child
A Jackpot-winning Lotto ticket matching six of six numbers was sold at More 4 Less on Ryan...
$1.3 million lottery winner announced
Iowa PD: One dead, one injured in 18-wheeler crash on I-10
Iowa PD: One dead, one injured in 18-wheeler crash on I-10
Tornado spotted on I-10 near La./Texas state line
VIDEO: Tornado crosses I-10 near La./Texas state line

Latest News

Chick-fil-A is set to close Christmas Day, a Saturday, then its usual closure on Sunday.
Chick-fil-A to be closed Christmas weekend
FILE - This image made from NASA TV shows the International Space Station, seen from the SpaceX...
Russia rejects accusations of endangering ISS astronauts
KPLC 7 News Sunrise - McNeese Registration Deadlines - Nov. 11, 2021
KPLC 7 News Sunrise - McNeese Registration Deadlines - Nov. 11, 2021
Prosecution and the defense debated the term "active shooter" in closing arguments in the Kyle...
Jury to begin deliberations at Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial