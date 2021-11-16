50/50 Thursdays
Amber Alert canceled; missing 14-year-old boy in New York safe

The Rochester, New York, Police Department said James Fernandez Reyes had been located and is...
The Rochester, New York, Police Department said James Fernandez Reyes had been located and is safe at home with his family, according to a news release.(Source: National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 7:49 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been canceled for a teen police believed had been kidnapped in Rochester, New York, officials said Tuesday.

The Rochester Police Department said James Fernandez Reyes had been located and is safe at home with his family, according to a news release.

It was previously reported in the alert that James was taken at about 4:30 p.m. Monday in circumstances indicating he could be in danger of serious harm or death, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children said.

James was reportedly abducted by four or five men wearing masks, who left in a gold, midsized SUV with New York state license plates.

Rochester police said the investigation is ongoing into the matter. Anyone with additional information can contact 585-428-1107 or dial 911.

