16-year-old arrested in shooting on Julia Street

A 16-year-old teenager was arrested for aggravated battery following a shooting on Julia Street...
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 10:47 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A 16-year-old teenager was arrested following a weekend shooting on Julia Street, authorities said.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responding to a shooting call on Julia Street around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, found a person with an apparent gunshot wound, according to spokesperson Kayla Vincent.

Deputies learned a 16-year-old friend of the person who was shot was responsible for the shooting, Vincent said. She was arrested and booked into the Juvenile Detention Center on a charge of aggravated second-degree battery.

The person who was shot was airlifted to a hospital out of town and is listed in critical condition, Vincent said.

Det. Brian Batchelor is the lead investigator.

