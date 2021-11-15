Woman accused of punching Jeff Davis correctional officer several times

Jefferson Davis Parish, LA (KPLC) - A Welsh woman is accused of punching a Jeff Davis correctional officer in the face multiple times while being booked into the jail complex, according to the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a home on Blanchard Road in Roanoke in reference to a disturbance in progress Sunday, Nov 15, according to Chief Deputy Chris Ivey.

When deputies arrived, they observed numerous people in the yard and a female, Alicia Marie Matte, 22, of Welsh, being held down on the ground by a male subject, according to Ivey.

Witnesses reported Matte ran over a guest’s foot trying to drive away under the influence, according to Ivey.

Bystanders were able to remove Matte from the vehicle, and she began punching, kicking and biting the victim, according to Ivey.

Ivey said deputies placed Matte under arrest, and while attempting to restrain Matte, she punched the sheriff unit front driver’s side window.

After a brief struggle, Matte was handcuffed and transported to Jeff Davis Parish Jail, according to Ivey.

Ivey said while being booked into the jail complex, Matte attacked a Jeff Davis Parish Correctional Officer by punching him several times in the face with a closed fist.

According to Ivey, Matte is accused of the following:

· One count of domestic abuse battery

· One count of simple battery

· One count of resisting an officer

· One count of battery of a correctional officer

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.