Ward 3 constable in Vernon headed to runoff

Candidates John McMahon and Isaac Riley are headed to a Dec. 11 runoff for Ward 3 constable in Vernon Parish.
Candidates John McMahon and Isaac Riley are headed to a Dec. 11 runoff for Ward 3 constable in Vernon Parish.(KPLC)
By Johnathan Manning
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Vernon Parish, LA (KPLC) - Candidates John McMahon and Isaac Riley are headed to a runoff for Ward 3 constable in Vernon Parish.

Out of four candidates, McMahon (R) led all votes in Saturday’s election with 49 percent (173 votes) of the voting. Riley (R) was second with 40 percent (140 votes). Shane Jeane (R) finished third with 9 percent (30 votes) and Christopher Kyle Willis (no party) finished fourth with 3 percent (9 votes).

McMahon and Riley will face off again when voters head to the polls on Dec. 11.

