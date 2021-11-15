50/50 Thursdays
Tigers set to take on Aggies in season finale under the lights

(WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 10:58 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The SEC has announced that the LSU Tigers (4-6, 2-5 SEC) will take on Texas A&M (7-3, 4-3 SEC) on ESPN Saturday, Nov. 27 kick off is scheduled for 6 p.m. in Death Valley.

The Tigers have two remaining home games left for the regular season against Louisiana-Monroe on Saturday, Nov. 20 at 8 p.m. and then will take on the Aggies on Nov. 27.

This will be the 59th meeting between the two teams, with the Tigers leading the series 34-22-3.

Last season the Aggies defeated the Tigers 20-7 with both teams totaling 267 yards of offense each.

