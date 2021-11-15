50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 14, 2021

(KPLC)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 3:57 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 14, 2021.

  • Sergio Aquero Alire, 30, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.
  • Cody Allen Fontenot, 31, Lake Charles: CDS II possession; CDS I possession; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; CDS possession with intent (3 counts); contempt of court; illegal possession of stolen things less than $1,000.
  • Willie Frank Porter, 51, Lake Charles: CDS II possession.
  • Byron Keith Johnson, 30, Baton Rouge: CDS possession with intent; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; first-offense illegal carrying of weapons; drug paraphernalia.
  • Desmond Jeremaine Scott, 32, Lake Charles: CDS II possession; CDS V possession; illegal carrying of a weapon during a commission of a crime on in the presence of drugs.
  • Dillon John Derouselle, 19, Carencro: Discharging a firearm from a motor vehicle; aggravated criminal damage to property; instate detainer.
  • Kevin Joseph Chambers, 41, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.
  • Christopher Bartie Jr., 28, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery with child endangerment; misdemeanor unauthorized use of a movable; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000.
  • Vincent Carl Phillips, 35, Houston: Instate detainer.
  • Lee Garrett Daughdrill, 34, Westlake: Theft from $25,000 or more; forgery (3 counts); bank fraud (3 counts); exploitation of the infirmed.

