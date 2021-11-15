SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 14, 2021

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 14, 2021.

Sergio Aquero Alire, 30, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.

Cody Allen Fontenot, 31, Lake Charles: CDS II possession; CDS I possession; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; CDS possession with intent (3 counts); contempt of court; illegal possession of stolen things less than $1,000.

Willie Frank Porter, 51, Lake Charles: CDS II possession.

Byron Keith Johnson, 30, Baton Rouge: CDS possession with intent; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; first-offense illegal carrying of weapons; drug paraphernalia.

Desmond Jeremaine Scott, 32, Lake Charles: CDS II possession; CDS V possession; illegal carrying of a weapon during a commission of a crime on in the presence of drugs.

Dillon John Derouselle, 19, Carencro: Discharging a firearm from a motor vehicle; aggravated criminal damage to property; instate detainer.

Kevin Joseph Chambers, 41, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.

Christopher Bartie Jr., 28, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery with child endangerment; misdemeanor unauthorized use of a movable; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000.

Vincent Carl Phillips, 35, Houston: Instate detainer.