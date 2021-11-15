50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Reeves man accused of possessing child porn

Raymond Charles Fontenot Jr., 38, of Reeves, was arrested on Nov. 9 and booked into the Allen...
Raymond Charles Fontenot Jr., 38, of Reeves, was arrested on Nov. 9 and booked into the Allen Parish Jail on multiple charges including pornography involving juveniles, production of child pornography, video voyeurism, and molestation of a juvenile. Fontenot is being held on $460,000 bond.(Allen Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Johnathan Manning
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 2:05 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Allen Parish, LA (KPLC) - A Reeves man is under arrest and accused of possessing child pornography.

Allen Parish Sheriff Doug Hebert says detectives began investigating after receiving information on Oct. 30 about Raymond Charles Fontenot Jr., 38, of Reeves, having child pornography.

Detectives found several photos and videos of child pornography at Fontenot’s residence, Hebert said.

Fontenot was arrested on Nov. 9 and booked into the Allen Parish Jail on multiple charges including pornography involving juveniles, production of child pornography, video voyeurism, and molestation of a juvenile. Fontenot is being held on $460,000 bond.

Hebert asked anyone with information to contact the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office, Detective Division at 337-639-4353, ext 331.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An employee was injured in an accidental shooting following an altercation in a Moss Bluff...
Two arrested after shooting at Burger King in Moss Bluff
Dina Guidry, Everett West, and Bobby Allen Tisdale have been arrested in connection with an...
Sheriff: Drugs, money exchanged for sexual contact with child
A Jackpot-winning Lotto ticket matching six of six numbers was sold at More 4 Less on Ryan...
$1.3 million lottery winner announced
Iowa PD: One dead, one injured in 18-wheeler crash on I-10
Iowa PD: One dead, one injured in 18-wheeler crash on I-10
Tornado spotted on I-10 near La./Texas state line
VIDEO: Tornado crosses I-10 near La./Texas state line

Latest News

All 40 law enforcement officers passed the Louisiana Peace Officer Standard Testing (POST) exam...
40 graduate from Calcasieu Parish Regional Law Enforcement Training Academy
COVID-19 in SWLA: Nov. 15, 2021
An employee was injured in an accidental shooting following an altercation in a Moss Bluff...
Two arrested after shooting at Burger King in Moss Bluff
KPLC 7 News Sunrise Birthdays
KPLC 7 News Sunrise Birthdays - Nov. 15, 2021