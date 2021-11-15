50/50 Thursdays
One dead in Sunday morning accident on N. Perkins Ferry Road

Police lights
Police lights(WLUC)
By Johnathan Manning
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 11:12 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of N. Perkins Ferry Road and US 171 around 6 a.m. Sunday, authorities said.

The driver of the vehicle, Alicia D. Smith, 49, was ejected from the vehicle and later pronounced dead at a local hospital, according to Kayla Vincent, spokesperson for the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Vincent said Smith was traveling in a curve on N. Perkins Ferry Road when the SUV she was driving went off the road for unknown reasons, ejecting Smith, who was not wearing a seatbelt. Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash, Vincent said.

It is believed damages to the vehicle during the crash caused it to catch fire.

Vincent said toxicology testing mandated by state law will be performed.

Sr. Cpls. Cameron Hicks and Cody Fontenot are the lead investigators.

