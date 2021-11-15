Newly elected Jeremy Stine outlines his plan follow election

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Earlier this summer, Ronnie Johns left a vacant seat in the Louisiana State Senate after resigning to accept an appointment from Governor John Bel Edwards as Chairman of the Louisiana State Gaming Control Board.

Filling that open position is newly elected Jeremy Stine. Stine says he received bipartisan support during his campaign and vows to continue reaching across the aisle to unify the area.

“To win with almost 60 percent is truly incredible and I’m humbled by the overwhelming support of people across this district,” Senator-elect for District 27, Jeremy Stine said.

Now, focusing on the big 4: housing, supplemental disaster relief funding, insurance reform, and more jobs and opportunities with what he calls an innovative approach to tackle each issue.

“Breaking it down, calling it an elephant sandwich, you don’t eat the whole elephant sandwich - you break it down into pieces,” Stine said. “That’s how we’re going to approach this. We are going to approach it from a short term, mid term, and long term.”

Stine also serves as the marketing director for Stine Lumber and is the president of the Alliance for Positive Growth. The date of his swearing in ceremony is to be announced.

