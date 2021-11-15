McNeese’s Isaiah Chambers named SLC Defensive Player of the Week

FRISCO, Texas – McNeese defensive end Isaiah Chambers has been named this week’s Southland Conference Defensive Player of the Week, the league announced on Monday. Weekly awards are presented by GEICO.

Chambers, a Houston native, returned home this past Saturday and recorded two sacks, three tackles for a loss, a pair of forced fumbles and a pass breakup in the Cowboys’ dominating 44-3 win over HBU.

On Saturday, he led a defense that held HBU to just three points, seven net rushing yards, and 182 yards of total offense. In the waning minutes of the first quarter, his strip-sack of Orion Olivas at the Huskies’ two-yard line resulted in a recovery for a touchdown for the team’s first score.

On consecutive plays in the third quarter, he broke up a pass at the line on second down and provided the pressure that led to another deflected pass on third down. He added four quarterback hurries to his stat line as well. This marks his second weekly award of the season and the fourth of his career.

For the season, Chambers leads the league with 9.5 sacks and 13.5 tackles for a loss and has moved into eighth all-time in school history with 17 career sacks.

Running back Deonta McMahon earned honorable mention honors for the offensive weekly award following a career-high 124 yards rushing and a touchdown while kicker Nolan Heitmeier garnered honorable mention accolades for the special teams award after he connected on five of six PAT kicks and booted a 23-yard field goal to mark the first make for the Cowboys since week three against Southern.

UIW running back Kevin Brown was named the league’s offensive player of the week while Brennon Dingle of Southeastern earned the special teams award.

McNeese will wrap up its season on Saturday when it hosts Northwestern State at noon.

