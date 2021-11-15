50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Louisiana audit finds $2.9M in improper jobless payments

Louisiana Workforce Commission
Louisiana Workforce Commission(WAFB)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 3:16 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana made $2.9 million in unemployment payments during the coronavirus pandemic that didn’t appear to follow state and federal regulations governing the program, according to an audit released Monday.

Legislative Auditor Mike Waguespack’s office reviewed unemployment benefits handed out from February 2020 through April 2021. The auditors said they identified improper payments the state labor department, known as the Louisiana Workforce Commission, hadn’t yet attempted to recollect through August.

Nearly $2 million of the improper payments in the audit involved people receiving jobless benefits that exceeded the maximum weekly amount allowed.

In a written response, Louisiana Workforce Commission Secretary Ava Cates said “mistakes are inevitable” with new temporary federal programs created during the pandemic that expanded eligibility and payment amounts. But she said her agency will be working to recoup funds from people improperly paid.

Auditors reviewed the unemployment program because of the surge in jobless rolls during the pandemic, which largely drained the state’s unemployment trust fund.

The state paid out $9.8 billion in state and federal jobless aid to more than 794,000 people from the end of March 2020 through July 2021, according to the report. Lawmakers used federal aid to help bail out the fund and keep it solvent.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An employee was injured in an accidental shooting following an altercation in a Moss Bluff...
Two arrested after shooting at Burger King in Moss Bluff
Dina Guidry, Everett West, and Bobby Allen Tisdale have been arrested in connection with an...
Sheriff: Drugs, money exchanged for sexual contact with child
A Jackpot-winning Lotto ticket matching six of six numbers was sold at More 4 Less on Ryan...
$1.3 million lottery winner announced
Iowa PD: One dead, one injured in 18-wheeler crash on I-10
Iowa PD: One dead, one injured in 18-wheeler crash on I-10
Tornado spotted on I-10 near La./Texas state line
VIDEO: Tornado crosses I-10 near La./Texas state line

Latest News

Ivey said while being booked into the jail complex, Matte attacked a Jeff Davis Parish...
Woman accused of punching Jeff Davis correctional officer several times
SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 14, 2021
Phase 1 projects will concentrate on the largest laterals and continue through Phase 4, which...
Calcasieu Parish begins drainage lateral debris removal
The LDWF said any motorboat registration application received postmarked before November 15,...
LDWF: Motorboat registration fee changes starting Nov. 15