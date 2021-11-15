FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Big warm-up through the first half of the week

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A big mid-November warmup is underway through the first half of the workweek with high temperatures running 8-10 degrees above normal for this time of the year. While our morning starts off on the cool side with patchy areas of fog, plentiful sunshine with a few clouds from time to time will warm temperatures up well into the upper 70s by this afternoon. We keep rain out of the forecast for most of the week until our next cold front arrives early Thursday. Until then, expect milder nights and warmer afternoons through Wednesday.

You’ll be shedding the jackets quickly today as temperatures begin to warm into the 70s by mid-morning and you won’t need them quite as quicky this evening as temperatures only drop into the upper 50s to near 60 overnight. Some patchy areas of fog will again be likely tomorrow morning for the commute before another fast warm-up brings higher high temperatures close to 80 by the afternoon. Lots of sunshine will remain in place tomorrow and into Wednesday where another repeat forecast of morning temperatures in the lower 60s top out around 80 by afternoon.

Our next cold front is forecast to arrive by Thursday with a chance of a few showers, although models have continued to keep rain minimal with this front across Southwest Louisiana. The best chances will come during the morning hours with clearing by afternoon and evening as temperatures drop through the day. Highs in the lower 70s will fall well into the 40s by Friday morning with highs on the Friday in the lower to middle 60s. The weekend looks nice with another front on the way by the early part of next week that looks to bring a few more showers and another cooldown.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

