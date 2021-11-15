COVID-19 in SWLA: Nov. 15, 2021
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID updates at noon, Monday through Friday.
According to the LDH, those not fully vaccinated account for 81% of cases from Oct. 28 to Nov. 3 and 78% of deaths from Oct. 28 to Nov. 3.
Today, LDH reports 942 #COVID19 cases reported to the state since 11/12/21. The vast majority (98.2%) of these cases are tied to community spread. pic.twitter.com/KLn3VbEONY— Louisiana Department of Health (@LADeptHealth) November 15, 2021
The LDH updated vaccination data on Nov. 15.
COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA
· 942 new cases.
· 14 new deaths.
· 196 patients hospitalized (17 fewer than previous update).
· 86% of current COVID hospitalizations are those not fully vaccinated.
· 48 percent of population vaccinated.
COVID-19 IN REGION 5
· 74 new cases.
· 0 new deaths (0 new deaths in Vernon, part of Region 6).
· 20 patients hospitalized (1 more than previous update).
· 36 percent of population vaccinated.
CALCASIEU (REGION 5)
· 43 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
· 38 percent of population vaccinated.
ALLEN (REGION 5)
· 12 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
· 28 percent of population vaccinated.
BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)
· 8 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
· 31 percent of population vaccinated.
CAMERON (REGION 5)
· 0 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
· 32 percent of population vaccinated.
JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)
· 11 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
· 38 percent of population vaccinated.
VERNON (REGION 6)
· 11 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
· 31 percent of population vaccinated.
FCI OAKDALE II
· 0 active cases among inmates.
· 1 active case among staff members.
