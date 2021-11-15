50/50 Thursdays
Calcasieu Parish School Board hosting holiday market Dec. 2

At the event, all elementary gifted centers across the parish will be coming together to...
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish School Board has announced that the public is invited to the CPSB Advanced Studies Department’s 10th annual Holiday Market on Thursday, Dec. 2.

The school board said vendors are made up of 120 4th and 5th-grade gifted students who will be selling handmade products crafted through the Power Play Young Entrepreneurs educational program which helps students develop an entrepreneurial mindset.

The school board said through Power Play, students gain real-life career experience by exploring the world of business, and as they build their own independent business ventures, they learn to set and achieve goals, conduct market research and complete advertising and branding exercises.

The school board said a portion of profits will be donated to a local charity of the student’s choice.

The event is set to take place at the Lake Charles Civic Center Exhibition Hall from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2.

