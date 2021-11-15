Calcasieu Parish begins drainage lateral debris removal

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - In a press release Monday, the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury said Hurricane debris removal from drainage laterals in the parish has begun.

Hurricane debris removal from Calcasieu Parish drainage laterals is underway, with the contractor, Crowder Gulf, collecting more than 99,000 cubic yards of debris so far in laterals in the Lake Charles watershed in Phase 1A, according to the police jury

The project to remove debris from Hurricanes Laura and Delta is expected to take more than a year to complete, and the cost is projected to approach $100 million, up to 90% of which will be reimbursed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, according to the police jury.

“We are thrilled about this large-scale debris removal program in Calcasieu,” Police Jury President Brian Abshire said. “The cleanup is crucial to improve our drainage throughout the parish and is an essential part of our recovery from these devastating storms.”

The police jury said to receive the 90% reimbursement, it must adhere to strict FEMA guidelines.

As FEMA approves various plans submitted, the debris removal will begin in other phases in laterals around the parish, which will run concurrently, the police jury said.

Phase 1 projects will concentrate on the largest laterals and continue through Phase 4, which includes the smallest, according to the police jury.

The project will consist of 22 sub-phases over the next year, and a total of 1,316 miles of laterals will be cleared of debris in the project, according to the police jury.

The police jury said it began the process of scoping the program, identifying debris, and obtaining necessary permitting and various federal agency approvals in 2020, following Hurricane Laura.

The police jury said it approved cooperative endeavor agreements with the two Calcasieu Parish drainage districts to allow the program to begin May 27, 2021, and the Jury selected Crowder Gulf as the contractor July 1, 2021.

Debris removal in phase 1A began early October 2021, according to the police jury.

