40 graduate from Calcasieu Parish Regional Law Enforcement Training Academy

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - According to Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso, the Calcasieu Parish Regional Law Enforcement Training Academy completed its 126th Basic Academy by conducting graduation ceremonies Monday for 40 officers representing 15 agencies in the five-parish area.

All 40 law enforcement officers passed the Louisiana Peace Officer Standard Testing (POST) exam and are now certified as Basic Peace Officers, according to the sheriff’s office.

Breakdown of graduates per the sheriff’s office:

Selected class president of the 126th Basic Academy:

· Trevor Legg, Lake Charles Police Department

Highest Scholastic Average honor awarded to:

· Ashlyn Lonidier, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office

Firearms awards were presented to:

· Alec Blatcher, first; Sulphur Police Department

· Paul Miller, Jr., second; Lake Charles Police Department

· Adam Richard, third; Lake Charles Police Department

Defensive Tactics Honor was presented to:

· Carson Walker, Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Department

Physical Training was presented to:

· Tyler Kibodeaux, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office

The following officers graduated after completing 505 hours of instruction:

· Maria Avila, Adam Chambers, Jr., Tanya Savell, Krista West – Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office

· Spencer Biven, Meghan Boudreaux, Kimberly Cutrera, Patrick Hawley, Brandon Kelly, Tyler Kibodeaux, Aaron Laurents, Ashlyn Lonidier - Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office

· Collin Cloud, Carson Walker– Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Department

· Anthony Figueroa, Rusty Goss – Coushatta Tribal Police Department

· Douglas Bennett, Benjamin Busby, Robert Evans – DeRidder Police Department

· Chief Bruce Lemelle – Elton Police Department

· Charles Duhon – Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office

· Christian Arabie, George Braneff, Hegemann Carter, Jr., Kelly Evans, Trevor Legg, Paul Miller, Jr., Adam Richard– Lake Charles Police Department

· Jesica Thompson – Oakdale Police Department

· Justin Bibby – Lake Charles Office of Juvenile Justice

· Nicole Kearns, Warren Price, Crystal Snell – Probation & Parole

· Abigale Barks, Alec Blatcher – Sulphur Police Department

· Whitlea Cormier – Welsh Police Department

The following graduated after completing 140 hours of refresher courses:

· Jimmy Holmes, Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office

· Jerry Childress, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office

· Rocky Rhodes, Ward 3 Marshal’s Office

Graduated after completing 220 hours of transition courses:

· Lucas Parker, Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office

According to the sheriff’s office, the Calcasieu Parish Regional Law Enforcement Training Academy is located in Lake Charles, and it was established in 1974 and is administered by Sheriff Mancuso.

