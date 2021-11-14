SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 13, 2021

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 13, 2021.

Kevin Howard Senegal, 28, Lake Charles: Resisting an officer; possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies; illegal use of weapons or dangerous instruments.

Catherine Marie Anderson, 64, Baton Rouge: Aggravated assault with a firearm; aggravated battery.

Conswella Anderson Robinson, 45, Humble, TX: Aggravated assault with a firearm; aggravated battery; possession of marijuana first offense (14 grams or less).

Mary Roxanne Haynes, 44, Pasadena, TX: Out of state detainer.

Todd Allen Booth, 40, Lake Charles: Federal detainer.

Robert Lee Ellender, 40, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen things from $5,000 but less than $25,000; prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia.

Dalton Michael Tomplait, 36, Sulphur: Direct contempt of court (3 charges).

Zaney Ikey Guidry, 23, Lake Charles: Probation violation; simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling.

Xavier Devante Mitchell, 28, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.

Robert Paul Doty, 32, Sulphur: Theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000; simple burglary; direct contempt of court (2 charges).

