50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Saints missed extra points the difference in a Titans victory

Ryan Tannehill and the Titans find some holes in the Saints defense. (Source: Michael Nance)
Ryan Tannehill and the Titans find some holes in the Saints defense. (Source: Michael Nance)(Michael Nance)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 3:05 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Saints are now mired in a losing streak after falling on the road at Tennessee, 23-21. The loss drops the Saints to 5-4 on the season.

New Orleans possessed a shot at the end of the game to tie the contest, but Trevor Siemian’s intended pass to Mark Ingram fell short on a 2-point conversion. The play before, Siemian hit Marquez Callaway for a 15-yard touchdown.

Two missed extra points by rookie Brian Johnson was the reason New Orleans attempted a 2-pointer at the end.

The Saints found the end zone first in the contest, courtesy of a Siemian to Tre’Quan Smith 11-yard touchdown. Unfortunately for the Black and Gold, Johnson missed the extra point, but they still led 6-3.

Right before half, Tennessee grabbed the advantage. Ryan Tannehill’s 1-yard touchdown gave the Titans the edge, 13-6.

The Titans extended their lead with a Tannehill to MyCole Pruitt, 2-yard touchdown. The score was setup by a Deonte Harris fumble on a kickoff return. Saints trailed at that point, 20-6.

Saints answered with a Mark Ingram 13-yard touchdown run. Again though, Johnson missed the extra point, making the score, 20-12.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dina Guidry, Everett West, and Bobby Allen Tisdale have been arrested in connection with an...
Sheriff: Drugs, money exchanged for sexual contact with child
A Jackpot-winning Lotto ticket matching six of six numbers was sold at More 4 Less on Ryan...
$1.3 million lottery winner announced
Iowa PD: One dead, one injured in 18-wheeler crash on I-10
Iowa PD: One dead, one injured in 18-wheeler crash on I-10
Two arrested after shooting at Burger King in Moss Bluff
Tornado spotted on I-10 near La./Texas state line
VIDEO: Tornado crosses I-10 near La./Texas state line

Latest News

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has signed with the L.A. Rams after becoming a free agent...
Receiver Odell Beckham Jr. signs with L.A. Rams
Tennessee is riding a 5-game winning streak. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)
Saints open as 2.5-point underdogs to the Titans
From left, Peyton, Archie, Eli and Cooper Manning have signed on to do promotional work for...
Manning family signs on to promote Caesars Sportsbook
Matt Ryan and the Falcons beat the Saints in the Dome. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Falcons grab victory after a Saints a furious 4th quarter comeback