RESULTS: Calcasieu parishwide law enforcement tax; Iowa levy and sales tax

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Here are the results of the vote on the Calcasieu parishwide law enforcement tax as well as the Iowa levy and sales tax.

Calcasieu Parishwide Law Enforcement District one-quarter percent sales and use tax renewal

Result: Passed

Yes: 15,675 (68%)

No: 7,511 (32%)

Authorizes the Calcasieu Parish Law Enforcement District to renew, levy, and continue to collect a tax of one-quarter (1/4%) percent upon the sale at retail, the use, the consumption, the distribution, the storage for use or consumption, and the lease or rental, of each item or article of tangible personal property and on all sales of services, as defined by law.

Amount: An estimated $16,200,000.00 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for one entire year.

Proceeds allocated to whom: The proceeds to be utilized for the purpose of maintaining salary levels for deputies and providing future cost of living adjustments, funding drug education programs (such as D.A.R.E.) in our schools, maintaining funding levels in personnel and equipment for Narcotics, Patrol, Detective Divisions, funding operations for the Calcasieu Parish Jail and providing substance abuse and other counseling programs, and maintaining operating reserves as well as providing additional funding for the District.

Time period: A period of 10 years, with said renewal beginning on October 1, 2023, and expiring on September 30, 2033.

Sheriff Tony Mancuso commented on the sales tax renewal saying, “I want to thank the voters in our parish for passing the tax renewal for the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. CPSO is dedicated to providing the highest quality of law enforcement services to our community and this tax, which generates 15 to 16 million dollars a year, allows us to continue to be a progressive department and serve those in Calcasieu Parish.”

Town of Iowa Proposition (1/2% Sales Tax Renewal)

Result: Passed

Yes: 195 (77%)

No: 57 (23%)

Authorizes the Town of Iowa to renew levy and collection of a sales and use tax of one-half percent (1/2%) (the “Tax”), previously authorized at an election held on October 22, 2011, in perpetuity beginning July 1, 2022, upon the sale at retail, use, lease or rental, consumption and storage for use or consumption of tangible personal property and on sales of services within the Town, all as presently or hereafter defined in La. R.S. 47:301 to 47:317, inclusive.

Amount: Collections from the levy of the Tax estimated to be $430,669.00 for one entire year.

Proceeds allocated to whom: With the proceeds of the Tax (after paying the reasonable and necessary expenses of collecting and administering the Tax) to be dedicated and used for the following purposes: flood control maintenance and flood control improvements; economic development activities; capital improvements and maintenance to the Town Hall and Town Park situated in the Town of Iowa.

