Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The polls close at 8 p.m. Saturday for Louisiana’s open primary.

Early voting will be reported first, followed by today’s voting numbers as they are reported by districts.

Results are from the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office.

Click HERE for results from today’s races.

Join us on 7 News Nightcast at 10 p.m. for reaction to today’s election.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.