Nicole’s Heart Organization hosts weekend food giveaway

By Jennifer Lott
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 9:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s a time of giving back to the community. This afternoon, Nicole’s Heart Organization held their 3rd annual Thanksgiving dinner at the corner of Shattuck and Broad Street in Lake Charles and had a huge turnout!

This year, the event was held drive-thru style. The community started lining up long before the giveaway started at 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 13, 2021. Due to the high demand of hungry folks, the organization actually ran out of food early!

“We had smoked turkey, ham with the pineapples and cherries and everything, all the toppings, rice dressing, green beans, sweet potatoes, rolls, desserts and drinks,” organizers GeMar Braxton and Krystle Johnson said.

200 plates of food were distributed to the community. The organization’s goal is to promote a healthy lifestyle geared towards keeping a healthy heart for members in the community.

